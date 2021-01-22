Chick-fil-A offers spicy new entry into chicken sandwich wars

In addition to toppings found on the standard grilled deluxe sandwich, there are some new twists on the spicy version that offer an enhanced taste experience.

A grilled spicy marinade influenced by the flavors of the original spicy chicken sandwich “offers a bigger and bolder flavor while not adding additional heat,” according to Wadlington.

There’s also a limited-time cilantro lime sauce that was specifically developed for the sandwich but can be paired with all of Chick-fil-A’s offerings. Wadlington said it “helps to take the edge off the heat while adding a final layer of flavor that brings all the ingredients together.”

This is the newest addition to fast food’s chicken sandwich wars.

Chick-fil-A’s offering comes weeks after Shake Shack introduced its Korean-inspired menu that includes Korean-style fried “chick’n,” which is offered in the form of nuggets or a sandwich. The poultry gets its flavor from a Gochujang glaze, stemming from “a red chili paste that’s kinda spicy,” according to the company.