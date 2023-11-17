Snoop Dogg shocks fans, announces he’s ‘giving up smoke’

Celebrity Buzz
By
0 minutes ago

Rap legend and famed cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg shocked fans on Thursday when he announced he was giving up the green weed.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on Instagram and X.

ExploreSnoop Dogg and son start Death Row Games

The release of the smoke-friendly bags had some fans wondering if Snoop really meant it. After all, he described the new bags, saying, “his bag’s got it all. From my favorite lighter, favorite color, and dime-sized secret stash pockets, stash my favorite herbs.”

Meanwhile, Snoop’s new music video with T-Pain was released earlier this week. T-Pain took to X to let fans know that the video for “That’s How We Ballin” was filmed before Snoop stopped smoking.

ExploreCommon teases new health and wellness book coming in January

As fans and other celebrities send “positive vibes” Snoop’s way, other artists have already jumped on the bandwagon and vowed to quit smoking too.

Coi Leray posted Snoop’s Twitter message to her Instagram story and said she will give up smoke after Thanksgiving.

Credit: Coi Leray Instagram

Credit: Coi Leray Instagram

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia House Republicans looking at full Medicaid expansion5h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
Braves trade Michael Soroka, four others to White Sox for reliever Aaron Bummer
9h ago

Credit: AP

Biden signs spending bill averting government shutdown
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Divided congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Divided congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans gloat over baseball All-Star game’s return to Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

P!nk to give away banned books during Florida concert
Patrick Dempsey ‘finally’ named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Common teases new health and wellness book coming in January
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
4h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top