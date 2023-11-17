Snoop Dogg shocks fans, announces he’s ‘giving up smoke’

Rap legend and famed cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg shocked fans on Thursday when he announced he was giving up the green weed.
“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on Instagram and X.
I’m giving up smoke. pic.twitter.com/DDVl9Syixw— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 16, 2023
The release of the smoke-friendly bags had some fans wondering if Snoop really meant it. After all, he described the new bags, saying, “his bag’s got it all. From my favorite lighter, favorite color, and dime-sized secret stash pockets, stash my favorite herbs.”
Meanwhile, Snoop’s new music video with T-Pain was released earlier this week. T-Pain took to X to let fans know that the video for “That’s How We Ballin” was filmed before Snoop stopped smoking.
As fans and other celebrities send “positive vibes” Snoop’s way, other artists have already jumped on the bandwagon and vowed to quit smoking too.
Coi Leray posted Snoop’s Twitter message to her Instagram story and said she will give up smoke after Thanksgiving.
