Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Wurst Beer Hall

Th annual German celebration of Oktoberfest is coming to an end, but Atlanta’s Wurst Beer Hall is ending the season with a bang.

Oktoberfest originated in Munich, Germany, and is the world’s largest beer festival. Munich draws more than six million visitors every year to participate in events including beer runs and eating contests, according to TIME. And, of course, there’s the drinking.

While catching a weekend flight to Munich might not be in your plans, you can still partake in the festivities locally. The Wurst Beer Hall, located at 860 Ponce de Leone Ave, in Atlanta, will close out Oktoberfest through October 1.

Events and activities include:

Sept. 28: Elemental Spirits German Wine Dinner from 7-9 p.m., featuring sausage, bacon, kraut, pretzels and bottles of German wine. $95 per person.

Sept. 29: Live music from Collective Undecided from 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sept. 30: Live music from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-11 p.m.; gelande quaffing with prizes at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: Gelande quaffing with prizes at 4 p.m.; live music from 8-11 p.m.

“Enjoy a seasonal journey through the beer capitals of the world with our constantly changing, hand-tapped and slow poured draft beer menu featuring the best in local, national and international beers. Classic German cuisine is proudly served alongside classic American pub fare in the historic Poncey-Highland neighborhood. Prost!” said the restaurant’s website.