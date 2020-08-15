CDC’s new mosquito repellent ingredient smells like grapefruit

Karla M. Addesso, associate professor at Tennessee State University, told Health: “In some insects tested, areas treated with nootkatone were avoided prior to contact. This suggests that they can smell the nootkatone, and that they don’t like the smell. Other insects may need to contact the compound in order to detect it, and they may be repelled by the taste.”

Mosquito- and tickborne diseases are a growing threat in every U.S. state and territory, the CDC said. “The number of reported cases of mosquito- and tickborne diseases doubled from 2004 to 2018. Tickborne diseases represent almost 8 in 10 of all reported vector-borne disease cases in the U.S.”

Georgia’s mosquito season is March through October, so using a natural, nontoxic repellent will come as good news for many. The bad news is that products containing nootkatone likely won’t be available until 2022.

In the meantime, here are some ways to prevent mosquito bites:

More tips and information at CDC.gov.