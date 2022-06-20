Cat experts warn against new viral ice cube TikTok trend

“This reminds me of years ago when owners scared their cats with cucumbers, which may have seemed funny, but I saw cats who were terrified,” Dr. Canupp told Newsweek. “Anything done to risk scaring your pet is not good for the human-animal bond.”

“People and pets need each other more than ever. Doing anything to your pet, which may seem harmless, could have unexpected negative consequences. All pets are different,” she said. “People should be advised though that their own pet may not react the same way.”