The Lighting of Avalon changes to 12-day celebration

If you were worried that the Lighting of Avalon in Alpharetta might be canceled this year, then you’ll be pleased to know that the annual event is still happening, but with some added changes.
This year, the annual event will expand from a one-day event to twelve days of festivities.
“The holiday season might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate with extra cheer,” writes Experience Avalon. “The Lighting of Avalon: A Twelve Day Celebration will kick off the holiday season at Avalon, replacing our annual one-day tree lighting event with 12 days full of smaller, festive, fun events for the whole family!”
The celebration will take place Nov. 22 - Dec. 3, with scheduled events including ice skating performances, a holiday market, a Santa scavenger hunt, carolers along the boulevard and more. In addition, a special Nights of Lights event featuring a unique display of lights and fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. each day of the twelve-day celebration. You can find the full list of events here. There is no cost to attend the events.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be several safety measures in place to protect guests. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. Complimentary masks and hand sanitizer will be available upon request and sidewalks have been turned into one-way streets for pedestrians, with directional decals guiding guests counterclockwise through the property.
You can see the full list of safety precautions that Avalon will be taking here.
The Lighting of Avalon: A 12 Day Celebration
Hours vary
Nov. 22 - Dec. 3
Avalon