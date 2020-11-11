The Lighting of Avalon changes to 12-day celebration

This year, the annual event will expand from a one-day event to twelve days of festivities.

“The holiday season might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate with extra cheer,” writes Experience Avalon. “The Lighting of Avalon: A Twelve Day Celebration will kick off the holiday season at Avalon, replacing our annual one-day tree lighting event with 12 days full of smaller, festive, fun events for the whole family!”