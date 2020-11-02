Bob’s Burgers might be coming to metro Atlanta with new pop-up

Two years ago, “Bob’s Burgers” took over Fred’s Meat & Bread. Now, it looks as if the show could be opening a pop-up in Gwinnett County.
According to a permit filing obtained by What Now Atlanta, the Fox animated comedy will spring to life at Sugarloaf Mills. It’s speculated that the eatery at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy could be associated with the long-running sitcom, which has a movie spin-off, “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie,” scheduled for release in 2021 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Not much is known about the rumored pop-up. But it won’t be the first time fans have gotten a taste of “Bob’s Burgers” in Georgia.
In 2018, Fred’s Meat & Breads’ Midtown location partnered with the series.
Taking over at The Canteen to promote the show’s ninth season and 150 episodes, the first 800 people in line nabbed several freebies. They included a drink and fries with a free Bob’s “Burger of the Day” — the “New Bacon-ings Burger” ― swag items from the show and a commemorative photo to post on various social media platforms.
The pop-up wasn’t limited to just Atlanta, either. Food & Wine reported takeovers were also held in St. Louis and Phoenix. While Phoenix’s Lucky Boy Burger Shop also featured the “Burger of the Day,” Hi Pointe Drive In in St. Louis offered the “Don’t You Four Cheddar 'Bout Me Burger.”
“Bob’s Burgers” has gathered a dedicated fanbase since debuting in 2011. Followers of the show have thought up theories surrounding plot points and gathered on Facebook groups to discuss the show. One topic that’s been chattered about over the years is the upcoming movie, which was initially announced in 2017.
But for those doubting the movie will happen, creator Loren Bouchard reassured them that film will be released when talking to Entertainment Weekly this summer.
“We don’t have movie theaters to go see it in at the moment,” he said.