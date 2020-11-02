Bob’s Burgers might be coming to metro Atlanta with new pop-up

The pop-up wasn’t limited to just Atlanta, either. Food & Wine reported takeovers were also held in St. Louis and Phoenix. While Phoenix’s Lucky Boy Burger Shop also featured the “Burger of the Day,” Hi Pointe Drive In in St. Louis offered the “Don’t You Four Cheddar 'Bout Me Burger.”

“Bob’s Burgers” has gathered a dedicated fanbase since debuting in 2011. Followers of the show have thought up theories surrounding plot points and gathered on Facebook groups to discuss the show. One topic that’s been chattered about over the years is the upcoming movie, which was initially announced in 2017.

But for those doubting the movie will happen, creator Loren Bouchard reassured them that film will be released when talking to Entertainment Weekly this summer.

“We don’t have movie theaters to go see it in at the moment,” he said.