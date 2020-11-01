Why is Dave Chappelle spending the weekend before the election in Atlanta?

And Abdo, who has known Chappelle 26 years going back to when he owned Buckhead’s Uptown Comedy Corner, said he couldn’t be more thankful for the lift during a struggling times for all indoor entertainment venues: “He is the most humble, gracious human I’ve ever met.”

The legendary comic set up a COVID-19 rapid-testing site in the parking lot. All employees and ticket buyers entering the building had to pass one. Abdo said that so far nobody has tested positive.

Not surprisingly, some big-name guests have popped into the show so far including T.I., 2 Chainz and Don “DC” Curry. Atlanta resident Chris Tucker has been one of Chappelle’s openers for each show.

Nick Wolaver, a longtime Atlanta publicist, nabbed tickets for Friday’s late show and said it was well worth the $173 he spent. (The tickets were priced at $135 before fees, including some costs to pay for the COVID test.) In fact, if Chappelle were to add any more shows, he would be open to going again.

“I would say the content was a bit darker and serious than some of his other shows,” Wolaver said. “It was leaning heavily on politics and he talked about the election quite a bit.” He said he also discussed transgender and race issues.

He said the 10 p.m. show Friday started around 10:40 p.m. and ended at about 12:30 a.m. Chappelle, he estimated, performed about 90 minutes.