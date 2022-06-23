BreakingNews
Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits
ajc logo
X

Bloodhound wins Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for the first time ever

Combined ShapeCaption
The History Of The Westminster Dog Show

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Thousands of dogs and their handlers came out to see who had what it takes to be the best

Trumpet the bloodhound won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night, becoming the first of his breed to do so in the competition’s 146-year history.

The four year old dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois, beat a German shepherd, a French bulldog, a Maltese, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to clinch the crown.

ExploreNo audience, new venue, but Westminster dog show barks on

“I am so excited for Trumpet,” said his handler, Heather Helmer.

With more than 3,000 purebred dogs in the Tarrytown, New York, competition, the hound won over them all in exemplifying what it means to be a bloodhound. Previous competitions were held at Madison Square Garden in New York City before the pandemic forced them to move.

The second place winner, French bulldog Winston, is owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. He received the dog from his grandmother, Sandy Fox, who has been breeding show French bulldogs for decades.

Bloodhounds have been praised as great family dogs for their affectionate nature and high energy.

ExploreQuick tips to save on gas this summer

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?18h ago
Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott
4h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
5h ago
The Latest
How peer-to-peer carsharing services are disrupting the rental car industry
37m ago
Krispy Kreme rolls out original glazed soft serve ice cream to 10 U.S. cities
3h ago
Daily Harvest recalls lentil crumbles due to severe illness
20h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top