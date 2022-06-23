Bloodhound wins Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for the first time ever

Trumpet the bloodhound won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night, becoming the first of his breed to do so in the competition’s 146-year history.
The four year old dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois, beat a German shepherd, a French bulldog, a Maltese, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to clinch the crown.
“I am so excited for Trumpet,” said his handler, Heather Helmer.
With more than 3,000 purebred dogs in the Tarrytown, New York, competition, the hound won over them all in exemplifying what it means to be a bloodhound. Previous competitions were held at Madison Square Garden in New York City before the pandemic forced them to move.
The second place winner, French bulldog Winston, is owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. He received the dog from his grandmother, Sandy Fox, who has been breeding show French bulldogs for decades.
Bloodhounds have been praised as great family dogs for their affectionate nature and high energy.
