Black Friday 2020: Free pet adoptions in metro Atlanta

When the pet is adopted, they’ll be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Getting a pet can be beneficial at any time, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, it can especially help lessen the impact on already overcrowded animal shelters.

“In times like these, shelters are going to be absolutely swamped with a tremendous number of pets,” Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the nonprofit American Humane, told the Today show earlier this year. “We have to be able to provide safety valves for those shelters to release some of their populations into fostering homes. … Truly, we are in a major crisis for animal shelters and for rescue groups.”

Since many pets are already in foster homes, the next step is to get the animals into permanent homes.