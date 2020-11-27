Support small businesses on Amazon this Black Friday

Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set - $6.39

Save your lips this winter with this lip balm set that has six flavors to choose from, including eucalyptus mint, beeswax and vanilla. The natural ingredients help hydrate and nourish lips to keep them soft.

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk - $25.45

Some businesses will have employees work from home through the new year, so make sure you’re comfortable with this under-the-desk footrest. The design aids in improving posture and there’s a lifetime replacement policy.

U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set - $16.99

The budding chef in your life will likely appreciate getting these as a gift this holiday season. These spatulas are stiff enough to take on the pressure but flexible to get into the nooks and crannies of bowls. It also resists heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maxboost Screen Protector for Apple iPhone Xs & iPhone X & iPhone 11 Pro - $8.49

Touted as the world’s thinnest tempered glass screen protector for some of the most recent iPhone models, it can absorb impact. It also comes as a three-pack, meaning you’ll always have a backup in case one shatters.

Skoolzy Preschool Lacing Beads for Kids - $11.02

Help develop preschoolers’ fine motor skills with this lace beading toy. It’s also a useful tool for helping kids learn their shapes and colors. Plus, it can be used to make necklaces or bracelets.

Gel UV LED Nail Lamp - $14.44

You may not be ready to go back to the nail salon right now, so bring the salon home with this UV lamp to set your next gel manicure. There’s also no need to worry about messing up your nails because the timer automatically shuts it off.

