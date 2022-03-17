“Black Flora” spotlights Black floral designers, bloom by bloom

This and other topics will be discussed during the Black Girl Florists conference March 25-27 at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta.

“I spoke at the Slow Flowers Summit last summer, which is a conference for flower farmers,” said Abra Lee, former chief landscape manager for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. “This was in California and there’s 250 women there. There’s less than 10 Black women in the audience. My speech was on the history of Black florists. And Ashley Robinson, who’s in ‘Black Flora,’ came up to me and she was crying. She said she felt like the things she just knew instinctively were explained to her.

“I think we were all aware of our farming history,” Lee said, but not “the history of beautification and floriculture.”

Caption Abra Lee, former chief landscape designer and horticulturalist at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is working on a book about the history of Black florists in the U.S. She wrote the forward to "Black Flora." Credit: Carlos Alejandro Credit: Carlos Alejandro Caption Abra Lee, former chief landscape designer and horticulturalist at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is working on a book about the history of Black florists in the U.S. She wrote the forward to "Black Flora." Credit: Carlos Alejandro Credit: Carlos Alejandro

Robinson who works in Los Angeles, isn’t a typical florist. She constructs jewelry, clothing and elaborate hair pieces, all temporary, but all from flowers. There’s a camouflage bomber jacket made of different shades and textures of moss. Individual chrysanthemum petals form a pendulum at the bottom of shoulder-grazing earrings.

Then there is the group, The Wild Mother, out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They view their work with flowers as an extension of their politics. The three sisters had been operating their company for a few years, being careful not to overtly promote themselves as a Black business for fear non-Black customers wouldn’t patronize them if they found out. Then when Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed, it made them rethink their choice.

So, last year on the centennial of the event, they created an elaborate performance memorial completely of arching towering flowers to honor those killed in the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. And now they proudly advertise that they are a Black-owned business.

Caption "Send Flowers to Greenwood," commemorates the victims of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. The floral tribute was created by the Black-owned floral firm The Wild Mother in Oklahoma City. Their work is featured in the new book, "Black Flora," which spotlights Black florists and growers across the nation. Credit: The Wild Mother Credit: The Wild Mother Caption "Send Flowers to Greenwood," commemorates the victims of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. The floral tribute was created by the Black-owned floral firm The Wild Mother in Oklahoma City. Their work is featured in the new book, "Black Flora," which spotlights Black florists and growers across the nation. Credit: The Wild Mother Credit: The Wild Mother

“The fear this would cause a decrease in our business and (social media) followers is a scary thought, but I have made a conscientious decision that I don’t want to hide anymore,” Sacramento floral and event designer Gina Lett Shrewsberry is quoted in the book. “I’m standing on the shoulders of other African Americans who paved the way for me to be in this industry.”

Caption A casual arrangement by Sacramento floral designer Gina Lett Shrewsberry, whose work is featured in the new book, "Black Flora," which spotlights Black florists and growers across the nation. Credit: Bloom Photography Credit: Bloom Photography Caption A casual arrangement by Sacramento floral designer Gina Lett Shrewsberry, whose work is featured in the new book, "Black Flora," which spotlights Black florists and growers across the nation. Credit: Bloom Photography Credit: Bloom Photography

Black Girl Florists Conference

March 25-27. $925. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. March 18. The Westin Peachtree Plaza. 210 Peachtree St. NW. Atlanta. blackgirlflorists.com.