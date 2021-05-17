Bimonthly pop-up market coming to Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

As of this publishing, attendees are required to wear a mask. Sanitizer stations will be available and anyone who has been exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to remain at home. More details are available on the Facebook event page.

Georgia Vintage Goods is an Atlanta-based business that specializes in vintage and antique goods. It’s housed in the Summerhill neighborhood, which was established in 1865 as one of the first in the state’s capital city. The arrival of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta meant Summerhill hosted some of the events. The Braves also called the area’s Turner Field home for two decades before moving to what’s now Truist Park in Cobb County.

In the years since then, Summerhill has been in redevelopment. According to the official website, it’s “a long-term, organic development beginning with preservation and rehabilitation.”

DETAILS

Summerhill Sundays: A Vintage and Handmade Pop-Up

Noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Cost: Free to attend