Bimonthly pop-up market coming to Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

You’ll soon be able to get your hands on some locally made goods in Atlanta.
The city’s Summerhill neighborhood is launching the latest in a string of pop-up markets on May 23.
Georgia Vintage Goods and Carter Corporation hosts this event, which is called Summerhill Sundays: A Vintage and Handmade Pop-Up. The year’s first pop-up was held in March.
“This bi-monthly event will showcase the best local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans in the Southeast!” the Facebook event description said. “Come out and shop local at our event and see everything Summerhill has to offer!”
More than 40 vendors are on tap for this month’s event. Some of them are Port Key Patch & Pennant, Ezra James Vintage, Unique Decor and Drogo Coffee and 38 others.
As of this publishing, attendees are required to wear a mask. Sanitizer stations will be available and anyone who has been exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to remain at home. More details are available on the Facebook event page.
Georgia Vintage Goods is an Atlanta-based business that specializes in vintage and antique goods. It’s housed in the Summerhill neighborhood, which was established in 1865 as one of the first in the state’s capital city. The arrival of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta meant Summerhill hosted some of the events. The Braves also called the area’s Turner Field home for two decades before moving to what’s now Truist Park in Cobb County.
In the years since then, Summerhill has been in redevelopment. According to the official website, it’s “a long-term, organic development beginning with preservation and rehabilitation.”
DETAILS
Summerhill Sundays: A Vintage and Handmade Pop-Up
Noon-6 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Cost: Free to attend