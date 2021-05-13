Atlanta Art Garden’s weekly market back at remodeled beer garden space

This year marks the return of the Atlanta Art Garden’s art and vendor market. But this time, it’s going to occur a lot more often than before.
“We are excited to join up with the Georgia Beer Garden and Atlanta Art Events to bring you our market not monthly but WEEKLY for the summer!” the Facebook event description said. Organizers invite attendees to “join us at our amazing new and remodeled location at the Georgia Beer Garden outdoor art market event in the heart of Edgewood Avenue.”
The outdoor event will be from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and will occur on the Saturdays that follow. Every Saturday night, Atlanta Art Garden will showcase a rotation of 20 local artists and vendors.
In addition to a vendor market and beer garden — which, for the unfamiliar, is an open-air environment where food and drinks are served — there will also be a kids’ art corner.
“Come out to celebrate with other artists and art enthusiasts as you view art and crafts from artists from all around Atlanta! With an Outdoors Artist Market and Indoor and Outdoor Bar, Beer Garden, Seated and Lounge Style Dining!” the event description said.
There’s no cost to attend the market.
The Atlanta Art Market is a weekly market hosted out of the Georgia Beer Garden. The latter is a local business born out of a German concept. The Sweet Auburn neighborhood bar serves 24 taps of locally brewed beer and ciders. It also offers congenial bar food to snack on in the basement kitchen, which is said to be haunted.
Atlanta Art Garden: Weekly Art and Vendor Market and Kids Art Corner
7 p.m.-11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 15; weekly
Georgia Beer Garden: 420 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta
Cost: Free