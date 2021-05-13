Atlanta Art Garden’s weekly market back at remodeled beer garden space

“We are excited to join up with the Georgia Beer Garden and Atlanta Art Events to bring you our market not monthly but WEEKLY for the summer!” the Facebook event description said. Organizers invite attendees to “join us at our amazing new and remodeled location at the Georgia Beer Garden outdoor art market event in the heart of Edgewood Avenue.”

Explore Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021

The outdoor event will be from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and will occur on the Saturdays that follow. Every Saturday night, Atlanta Art Garden will showcase a rotation of 20 local artists and vendors.