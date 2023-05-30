Avenue Peachtree City’s summer event includes waterslides, movies and more

The Avenue Peachtree City has announced its first-ever waterslide party, featuring live music on Thursday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m.

“Guests should come prepared to join in on the slippery fun with swim clothes, towels, sunscreen and more. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult and a signed permission waiver is required to participate,” the company said in a press release.

“With a giant waterslide and live music spun by a DJ, this is the perfect way to celebrate the end of the school year and beginning of summer.”

The shopping center also announced the return of its popular summer movie series. Pre-show activities start at 6:45 p.m., with movies beginning right at sunset. This year’s lineup includes:

“Turning Red’ (June 12)

“DC League of Super-Pets” (June 26)

“The Bad Guys” (July 10)

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (July 24)

There’s plenty more fun scheduled this summer, including several special events in June and July.

Father’s Day Cruise In (June 18)

Food Truck Frenzy (July 4)

Mommy & Me Fair (July 25)

90′s theme Back to School Bash (July 27)

All events are weather-dependent and may be canceled at any time. For more information, visit www.avenuepeachtreecity.com.