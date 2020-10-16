X

Atlanta Humane Society’s Mansell Campus snapping fall pet portraits

Alpharetta | 22 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Safety is in mind with limited availability and 10-minute time slots

Why should humans have all the seasonal fun? The Atlanta Humane Society Mansell Campus is hosting a photo session that allows pets to take the spotlight and embrace the sweater weather months.

The animal protection organization’s Alpharetta location is hosting the Saturday, Oct. 24, fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. to support Atlanta’s homeless pets.

“It’s spooooky season! Get your pup’s best costume ready and register for a time slot to have their photo taken on a fall-inspired backdrop by a member of the Atlanta Humane Society photography team! Want a picture with your pup? Let us capture a picture-perfect fall memory with your family!” the event description reads.

There is limited availability, so each 10-minute photo session, which costs $20, must be scheduled. At registration, attendees can provide their pet’s name and offer additional notes, if needed. Dogs must remain on a leash, too.

Whether or not you choose to partake in the photoshoot with your dog or cat, you’ll get two or three edited digital images to take home. Since the shoot is days ahead of Halloween, don’t be afraid to dress up your pup — the pooch with the cutest costume will be featured on the Atlanta Humane Society’s Facebook page when the spooky holiday rolls around.

Currently, AHS’ Alpharetta location is open by appointment only, according to their website. If you’d like to visit and perhaps take home a pet you can love on and snap a fall-themed photo with next year, the campus is conducting virtual adoptions for animals presently in their care. The public is not allowed into the facility to view or visit with animals. Those interested in adopting can visit atlantahumane.org/adopt.

“We are working diligently to bring back key programs safely and are continuing our adoptions program virtually,” the organization said about its COVID-19 protocols. “It is our top priority right now to maintain a safe workplace and implement practices to protect the health of our community.”

Fall Pet Portraits

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Atlanta Humane Society Mansell Campus

1565 Mansell Road

Alpharetta, GA

Cost: $20

