Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta’s High Museum names new Driskell Prize winner for Black art

Curator and Black art scholar Adrienne L. Childs is the High Museum's 2022 David C. Driskell Prize winner.

Credit: AJBrown

caption arrowCaption
Curator and Black art scholar Adrienne L. Childs is the High Museum's 2022 David C. Driskell Prize winner.

Credit: AJBrown

Credit: AJBrown

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Scholar and curator Adrienne L. Childs will receive the $50,000 prize.

Renowned curator and art scholar Adrienne L. Childs has been named the 2022 David C. Driskell Prize winner by the High Museum of Art for her contribution to Black art.

The prize, named after the late David C. Driskell, the 20th century’s preeminent Black art scholar, carries a $50,000 award. Childs, an adjunct curator at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., will be honored at the 17th annual Driskell Prize Dinner on April 29.

“As an art historian and curator, Dr. Childs consistently celebrates and amplifies the work of African American artists and produces thought-provoking scholarship examining Black representation throughout artistic traditions,” said Rand Suffolk, director of the High. “We are honored to support her important work and recognize her considerable achievements with this year’s Driskell Prize.”

Childs, who is also an associate of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has spent a career documenting the ways race is represented in American and European fine art as well as decorative art. Her forthcoming book, “Ornamental Blackness: The Black Figure in European Decorative Arts,” will be published by Yale University Press. She also is co-curating the exhibition, “The Colour of Anxiety: Race, Sex and the Uncanny in Victorian Sculpture,” which opens in Leeds, England, in November.

The Driskell Prize is given to an early or mid-career scholar or artist whose work makes a significant contribution to the field and study of Black art. Past winners have included, former Spelman College museum curator Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Michelle Obama portraitist and Columbus native Amy Sherald and curator Valerie Cassel Oliver.

caption arrowCaption
Artist and art historian David Driskell created this oil and collage work in 1972, was influenced by the Black Arts Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s, which emphasized themes tied to an appreciation of the African origins of Black Americans.

Credit: Estate of David Driskell

Artist and art historian David Driskell created this oil and collage work in 1972, was influenced by the Black Arts Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s, which emphasized themes tied to an appreciation of the African origins of Black Americans.

Credit: Estate of David Driskell

caption arrowCaption
Artist and art historian David Driskell created this oil and collage work in 1972, was influenced by the Black Arts Movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s, which emphasized themes tied to an appreciation of the African origins of Black Americans.

Credit: Estate of David Driskell

Credit: Estate of David Driskell

About the Author

Follow Rosalind Bentley on twitter

Rosalind Bentley is an award-winning feature writer focusing on culture, arts and sometimes food, as they are expressed and experienced in Atlanta. She is a two-time James Beard Award finalist and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
OPINION: As battle wages over critical race theory, schools fail at teaching...
After 2-year hiatus, Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back
Georgia among the 10 worst states for women
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top