Atlanta’s High Museum names new Driskell Prize winner for Black art

The prize, named after the late David C. Driskell, the 20th century’s preeminent Black art scholar, carries a $50,000 award. Childs, an adjunct curator at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., will be honored at the 17th annual Driskell Prize Dinner on April 29.

“As an art historian and curator, Dr. Childs consistently celebrates and amplifies the work of African American artists and produces thought-provoking scholarship examining Black representation throughout artistic traditions,” said Rand Suffolk, director of the High. “We are honored to support her important work and recognize her considerable achievements with this year’s Driskell Prize.”