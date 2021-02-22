Atlanta’s best comics are putting on a show with Laughing Skull

The Lawrenceville spot is partnering with the Laughing Skull Lounge to infuse laughter into an intimate audience on Feb. 26 and 27.

“Atlanta’s comedy scene is one of the strongest in the country with several local comics starting to ‘pop.’ This is your night to come see a gaggle of Atlanta’s best comedians do their best 10–20 minutes at one of Atlanta’s best performance venues— the Aurora Mainstage,” the event description read.”