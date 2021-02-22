Atlanta’s best comics are putting on a show with Laughing Skull

For two nights only, catch the funniest people in Atlanta at Aurora Theatre.
The Lawrenceville spot is partnering with the Laughing Skull Lounge to infuse laughter into an intimate audience on Feb. 26 and 27.
“Atlanta’s comedy scene is one of the strongest in the country with several local comics starting to ‘pop.’ This is your night to come see a gaggle of Atlanta’s best comedians do their best 10–20 minutes at one of Atlanta’s best performance venues— the Aurora Mainstage,” the event description read.”
Tickets are $40 for a two-ticket pod and $80 for a four-ticket pod. Any seat in the pod can be reserved, but patrions must purchase all the seats. There’s also a beer bucket drink special offering five beers for $20. The show starts at 8 p.m.
While the Laughing Skull is known as the world’s smallest full-time comedy club, this show at Aurora will be smaller than that. The mainstage audience will be reduced to 70, meaning 70% of seating will be unavailable to ensure patrons can remain socially distant. Attendees must wear a mask and a temperature check will be required to enter the building.
Other measures put in place to ensure the safety of patrons, staff and artists include disinfecting the theater before and immediately following each performance. In addition to readily available hand sanitizer, Holtkamp Heating & Air Conditioner has adjusted air intakes on the HVAC system so that fresh air can continuously circulate. The restrooms now include automatic faucets and hand soap dispensers.
“Get your tickets now because this show has enough laughs to qualify as a great ab workout!” the event description said.
Aurora Comedy Nights welcomes Laughing Skull Best of ATL
8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27
Aurora Theatre
128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville