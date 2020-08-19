Atlanta woman goes viral singing about quarantine snacking

The praise and worship leader has recorded numerous videos, but this is the first to go viral, with nearly 7 million views just on her Facebook page.

“Somebody stop me. I’m at the fridge again. She’s at the fridge again,” French sings in the video, much the way she would sing one of her hymns. “Oh I think it’s time for my snack y’all. She’s at the fridge again. Oh it’s been two minutes since the last visit.”

Explore Obesity might affect how well a coronavirus vaccine works

French told Jones the idea for the song just came to her one day.

“And I just started saying wait a minute I’m at the fridge again. And then the words just started coming. The words just started coming. I said I’m gonna go sing that right quick.”

She posted the video on social media, where it became an immediate hit.

“It was like literally we are on day 5 and it’s already at like 5 million,” French told Jones.

French told Jones “she just wants to make people laugh and not let the tough times get them down. She said she’s just busy doing God’s work.”

“I say ‘Go God. Whatever you got. Whatever you want from me. I’m willing to do it.’ ”

Besides the attention and recognition she’s getting, French said she has gone to the fridge less since the video went viral.

Watch the video: