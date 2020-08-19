Atlanta woman goes viral singing about quarantine snacking

She might be “at the fridge again,” but she’s also on “Good Morning America” and everyone’s social media feed.
Atlanta’s K.D. French posted an original video on Facebook pleading for help because “I’m at the fridge again.” Trying to talk French out of snacking is, well, French, singing not only the melody but also the harmony.
The video even got the attention of “Good Morning America.”
Channel 2 Action News; Tom Jones spoke with French about getting the show’s attention.
“I started screaming. I dropped my phone. I started crying,” French said. “I went to the girls’ room to wake them up. Like the video is on GMA. I was hysterical.”
The praise and worship leader has recorded numerous videos, but this is the first to go viral, with nearly 7 million views just on her Facebook page.
“Somebody stop me. I’m at the fridge again. She’s at the fridge again,” French sings in the video, much the way she would sing one of her hymns. “Oh I think it’s time for my snack y’all. She’s at the fridge again. Oh it’s been two minutes since the last visit.”
French told Jones the idea for the song just came to her one day.
“And I just started saying wait a minute I’m at the fridge again. And then the words just started coming. The words just started coming. I said I’m gonna go sing that right quick.”
She posted the video on social media, where it became an immediate hit.
“It was like literally we are on day 5 and it’s already at like 5 million,” French told Jones.
French told Jones “she just wants to make people laugh and not let the tough times get them down. She said she’s just busy doing God’s work.”
“I say ‘Go God. Whatever you got. Whatever you want from me. I’m willing to do it.’ ”
Besides the attention and recognition she’s getting, French said she has gone to the fridge less since the video went viral.
Watch the video: