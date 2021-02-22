Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to host pop-up performance at High Museum

What’s better than blending art and music?
If your answer is nothing, then you may be interested in a pop-up show from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this weekend.
ASO is putting on not one but two special performances at two galleries at The High Museum of Art.
Taking place Sunday, Feb. 28 in the High’s modern and contemporary galleries, visitors can hear violin trio Sissi Zhang, Rachel Ostler and Dae Hee Ahn at 2 p.m. Then, a string quartet with Sheela Iyengar and Kenn Wagner on the violins, Lachlan McBaneviola playing the viola and Brad Ritchie on the violoncello will perform at 2:45 p.m.
“Hear music from Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians as you wander the galleries. This is a lovely way to enjoy the collection on a Sunday afternoon,” the event description read.
The performance is not seated, however limited accessible seating will be available.
ASO has suspended the bulk of their in-person concerts, with some set to resume beginning in April, as of this publishing. Rather than having traditional performances, the orchestra has transitioned to virtual shows, with concerts being filmed and streamed online.
Meanwhile, following a cautious reopening last summer, the High is open to the general public, with timed tickets required for all. Face coverings must be worn by visitors over the age of 2 and hand sanitizer is available.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pop-Up
2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
The High Museum of Art
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
Cost: $14.50 general museum admission