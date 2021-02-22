Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to host pop-up performance at High Museum

The performance is not seated, however limited accessible seating will be available.

ASO has suspended the bulk of their in-person concerts, with some set to resume beginning in April, as of this publishing. Rather than having traditional performances, the orchestra has transitioned to virtual shows, with concerts being filmed and streamed online.

Meanwhile, following a cautious reopening last summer, the High is open to the general public, with timed tickets required for all. Face coverings must be worn by visitors over the age of 2 and hand sanitizer is available.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pop-Up

2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

The High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

Cost: $14.50 general museum admission