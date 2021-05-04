Atlanta Masjid Al Islam to provide Ramadan food boxes Wednesday

The grant will enable the masjid to provide food support, hygiene kits and other forms of assistance to individuals facing hardships. Pantry services will take place 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the masjid, 560 Fayetteville Road SE.

Food insecurity has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. According to statistics provided by Atlanta Community Food Bank, the percentage of people in Georgia who are food-insecure has increased from 13% to 16% during the pandemic (it rose nationally from 12% to 20%), and from 16% to 23% among children in the state, Ligaya Figueras reported in January.