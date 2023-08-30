Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas

BreakingNews
Updated 45 minutes ago
Pandas have been a staple at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington for about 50 years, but their residency has come to an end.

That means Atlanta is now the only city in the United States where you can see the black-and-white bohemoths.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were at the National Zoo since 2000 as part of a 10-year agreement with the China Wildlife and Conversation Association. That deadline had been extended a couple of times.

But that didn’t happen again. The pair and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, were taken from the National Zoo in crates and left the U.S. at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a FedEx aircraft at Dulles International Airport, news outlets reported.

That leaves Zoo Atlanta as the only U.S. home to giant pandas — though that could change in 2024.

Per the zoo’s agreement with China, twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head back to China early next year. But the zoo states on its website that no specific timeline has yet been agreed on with partners at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

The twins’ brothers and sisters all made the trip home when they were old enough, but parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang have always stayed here. Their loan agreement is set to expire next year, but the zoo said it hopes to extend their stay.

San Diego and Memphis used to have giant pandas at their zoos, but the former’s agreement ended in 2019 and the latter returned their pandas to China in April.

