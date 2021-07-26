Atlanta-filmed ‘Black Panther’ sequel adds Michaela Coel to cast

Coel’s casting will add to her big-screen credits, which already include “Been So Long” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The British star gained major traction after her sitcom “Chewing Gum,” which was inspired by her play “Chewing Gum Dreams,” debuted in 2015. Since then, Coel has won critical acclaim for her HBO Max series “I May Destroy You.” The program has garnered four Emmy nominations.