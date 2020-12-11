This is how Marvel has decided to move forward with ‘Black Panther’

Explore Chadwick Boseman filmed key roles in Atlanta and Georgia

“To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

The sequel will again be written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated for release on July 8, 2022. There were no further details given about the storyline. Earlier this year, a number of other stars of the film were confirmed by industry insiders. Dana Gurira, who plays Okoye, Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri, and Angela Bassett, who starred as T’Challa’s mom Ramonda, all plan to return, according to reports.

The first film made $1.35 billion at the global box office and scored seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. It won three Oscars.

Boseman will posthumously appear in his last film next week, Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which also stars Viola Davis.