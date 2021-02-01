Atlanta Film Critics Circle picks top films of 2020

Carey Mulligan stars as "Cassandra" in director Emerald Fennell's PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Focus Features/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

And first-time feature-film director and Oscar winner Regina King’s film, “One Night in Miami,” earned actor Kingsley Ben-Adir a best breakthrough performer nod. He portrayed Malcolm X in the film that imagines what might have happened when Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown met one evening after Ali beat Sonny Liston for the heavyweight boxing title in 1964.

Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) arrives at a place of peace by the end of “One Night in Miami.” (Patti Perret/Amazon/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The coronavirus pandemic forced many studios to stream movies rather than opening them in theaters, though the move to streaming was well underway before the pandemic closed many movie houses in 2020.

“The ability to stream has never been more critical than it has been in 2020,” said critic and AFCC member Emma Loggins in a statement announcing the top films. “Year after year, we’ve continued to see cinema’s evolution and how Hollywood meets the fan on their terms. This past year especially, some of the best films were delivered by Netflix and Amazon Prime.”

And the winners are:

Top 10 Films:

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

“Minari

“One Night in Miami”

“First Cow”

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Da 5 Bloods”

Best Lead Actor:

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Best Lead Actress:

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor:

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Ensemble:

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Best Director:

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay:

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Documentary:

“Time”

Best International Film:

“Another Round” (Denmark)

Best Animated Film:

“Soul”

Best Cinematography:

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Original Score:

Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross, “Soul”

AFCC Special Award for Best Breakthrough Performer:

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night In Miami”

AFCC Special Award for Best First Feature Film:

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”