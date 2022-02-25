Atlanta author Robert Gwaltney’s novel celebrates the feminine

There is much frenetic beckoning for affection.

Eleven can be a bittersweet age for girls, who are still young enough to hold hands and skip, braid each other’s hair (adorned with cicada shells), and yearn mightily for that grail of early adolescence: social approbation. Analeise enjoys a pinky-swearing friendship with Etta Mae Johnston, the Black granddaughter of formidable Miss Wessie, the “help.”

Race relations are rendered matter-of-factly without much elaboration in “The Cicada Tree”; it is the class-oriented inequities of haves and have-nots that obsess Analeise, who desperately wants to belong to the Mayfields, the family of haughty, gilt-edged aristocrats in the plantation on the hill. Every small town has such a family and such a mansion, and we all must learn the hard way not to envy them, that they are not as easy in their silks as they look. In the South, beauty can be corrupt and treacherous, the more it is coveted. Or, as Miss Wessie puts it, “This world is full-up of pretty things to chase after. Some ain’t what they seem.”

When he is not writing, Gwaltney, who grew up in Cairo, Georgia, serves as vice president of Easter Seals North Georgia, a nonprofit that strengthens children and their families during critical times in their development. Perhaps it is this experience that enables him to write so knowingly of playground politics, especially those of little girls with their sugar-and-spite alliances and rivalries. Some of the most enjoyable scenes involve Analeise at the piano with Etta Mae singing and hitting high notes; their talent and simple love for each other are palpable:

“Etta Mae hummed. The music took hold after the first few notes, as it always did, as if little magnets were stitched to my fingertips. And I played. Yearning. That was the sound. Something far off and out of reach. . . . I tasted it right away, the feelings in Etta Mae’s soprano — the taste of want. It was like cinnamon. Only a smattering. Red hot and honeyed. Then fading. Lingering just long enough to scald my tongue. And my legs, how they ached and burned.”

Gwaltney has written a book celebrating the feminine. Male characters do not do much in “The Cicada Tree,” except step from the margins from time to time to cause problems; neither Analeise nor Etta Mae has a worthy father figure. At school, it is that maddening Marlissa Mayfield who calls the shots. “With a smooth turn of heel, she glided to the door and down the hall. If you listened closely, you could have heard it. The quiet tap of her expensive shoe — a sort of Morse Code only girls can hear. *Follow me. I am in charge now*. We hurried behind her, our heels tapping back, agreeing to this new order.”

Analeise will learn soon enough whom to follow, but not until a disastrous reckoning. Gwaltney knows how to build suspense, with foreshadowing as dark as a plague of locusts. The lesson? Listen to Mama, gifted with the clairvoyant “sight” after a tussle with a rattlesnake. When she says run, take Etta Mae’s little hand and start sprinting away from that cursed plantation on the hill.

Candice Dyer’s work has appeared in Atlanta magazine, Garden and Gun, Georgia Trend and other publications. She is the author of Street Singers, Soul Shakers, Rebels with a Cause: Music from Macon.

