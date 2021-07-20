Atlanta area codes are top targets for robocalls

The Atlanta metro had the most robocalls in the country in June at 161.8 million. The 404 area code had the most robocalls at 67.6 million.

Robocalls are becoming more common. Just last month, YouMail reported that there were just over 4.4 billion robocalls in June. The free robocall blocking app and call protection service said in a press release that was up 11.2% from May.