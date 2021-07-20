ajc logo
Atlanta area codes are top targets for robocalls

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

If you’ve been getting a lot of calls from telemarketers lately, you’re not alone.

The Atlanta metro had the most robocalls in the country in June at 161.8 million. The 404 area code had the most robocalls at 67.6 million.

Robocalls are becoming more common. Just last month, YouMail reported that there were just over 4.4 billion robocalls in June. The free robocall blocking app and call protection service said in a press release that was up 11.2% from May.

“It’s definitely annoying,” 33-year-old Midtown resident Josh Harmon told AARP. “I’m less inclined to even want to answer my phone at all, especially if it’s a number I don’t recognize.”

Last month was the Federal Communications Commission’s deadline for the majority of phone providers to install Caller ID verification, which is meant to confirm that calls on their networks are actually coming from the number on the screen. Some cell phone companies, including Verizon and AT&T, had already begun blocking robocalls.

To stop unwanted phone calls and avoid scams, the FCC has several tips, including:

  • Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. If you answer, hang up immediately.
  • Be aware that caller ID can be spoofed; what may appear to be a local number may not be one
  • Don’t respond to questions, especially ones that can be answered with “Yes.”
  • Do not press any numbers when asked by the caller or recording.

You can register for the national Do Not Call list by calling 1-888-382-1222 or visiting donotcall.gov. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at the same number or URL if you continue to receive robocalls.

