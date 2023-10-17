Athens-based Zaxby’s trolls Philadelphia to promote new sandwich

Trading in traditional beef for fried or grilled chicken, the sandwich features garlic aioli, melted American cheese, grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.

It’s a far cry from a Philly sandwich norm, and it’s that Athens-Philadelphia culture clash that may have peeked the interest of the “Rocky IV” star in the first place.

“Philadelphia and I have a decades long history,” Lundgren said in a press release. “So when Zaxby’s came to me ready to take on the city’s iconic sandwich with a Philly of their own, I knew it would be fun to be part of this campaign.”

To further its goals, Zaxby’s has also begun erecting advertisements for the sandwich in Philly, despite the nearest Zaxby’s to the City of Brotherly Love being 169 miles away.

“This sandwich and campaign poses a provocative question: Could we as Zaxby’s take an iconic sandwich and make it better?” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a press release. “When you take on a beloved, iconic sandwich like the Philly, you better be sure it can stand up to even the most discerning critic. After a year of development and testing, we knew we had a sandwich worthy of the name ‘Philly’. And what better place to debut this sandwich than Philadelphia. For those who don’t believe, we invite you to come to your closest Zaxby’s and come try it.”

Zaxby’s reported the new fried chicken Philly sandwich beat all sales expectations at nearly three times the forecasted rate for its first three weeks on the market.