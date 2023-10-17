Athens-based Zaxby’s trolls Philadelphia to promote new sandwich

‘Rocky’ nemesis Dolph Lundgrenis even part of the advertising campaign
Life
By
34 minutes ago

Athens-based fast food chain Zaxby’s announced Wednesday it is putting its own spin on the iconic Philly cheesesteak. Recruiting action film star Dolph Lundgren, Zaxby’s has initiated an advertising campaign for the new menu item that “trolls (the) entire City of Philadelphia.”

Trading in traditional beef for fried or grilled chicken, the sandwich features garlic aioli, melted American cheese, grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll.

It’s a far cry from a Philly sandwich norm, and it’s that Athens-Philadelphia culture clash that may have peeked the interest of the “Rocky IV” star in the first place.

ExploreAthens-based Zaxby’s chain petitions to ‘elevate sauce to emoji status’

“Philadelphia and I have a decades long history,” Lundgren said in a press release. “So when Zaxby’s came to me ready to take on the city’s iconic sandwich with a Philly of their own, I knew it would be fun to be part of this campaign.”

To further its goals, Zaxby’s has also begun erecting advertisements for the sandwich in Philly, despite the nearest Zaxby’s to the City of Brotherly Love being 169 miles away.

“This sandwich and campaign poses a provocative question: Could we as Zaxby’s take an iconic sandwich and make it better?” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a press release. “When you take on a beloved, iconic sandwich like the Philly, you better be sure it can stand up to even the most discerning critic. After a year of development and testing, we knew we had a sandwich worthy of the name ‘Philly’. And what better place to debut this sandwich than Philadelphia. For those who don’t believe, we invite you to come to your closest Zaxby’s and come try it.”

ExploreChick-fil-A’s salad dressing will now be sold in stores nationwide

Zaxby’s reported the new fried chicken Philly sandwich beat all sales expectations at nearly three times the forecasted rate for its first three weeks on the market.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

