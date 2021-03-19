Flannery O’Connor documentary to air on public television

Added to O’Hare’s material are newer interviews with memoirist Mary Karr, critic Hilton Als, novelists Alice Walker, Alice McDermott and Tobias Wolff and actor Tommy Lee Jones, among others.

The film strives to place the writer’s darkly comic short stories and novels in context, as it reconstructs the world of her childhood and young adulthood in Savannah and Milledgeville.

She was a fiercely Catholic young woman raised in the Protestant South at the dawn of the Civil Rights era. Hobbled by the same lupus that had killed her father, she spent her last 12 years living with her mother on a dairy and beef farm outside Milledgeville, writing steadily as her health failed.

Flannery O'Connor spent the last 12 years of her life on the farm Andalusia, outside Milledgeville, where she wrote and raised peafowl.

Often typed as a dealer in grotesqueries (such as the serial killer The Misfit in “A Good Man is Hard to Find”), O’Connor told friends in letters that her stories, instead, concerned revelation, that her characters encountered glimpses of grace in a fallen world. She died at age 39 having written two novels and 32 short stories.

The Trust would not allow the filmmakers to re-enact any scenes from the novels or short stories, but compromised by letting voice actors read from the books while the action was interpreted in cartoonish motion graphics.

These sequences are paired with archival footage and with clips from O’Connor’s only television interview.

Actress Mary Steenburgen serves as the voice of O’Connor. “I think the trust is pleased with the results,” said Coffman.

The film was to be screened at the 2020 Atlanta Film Festival but the virus interfered. Instead last year it was streamed online.