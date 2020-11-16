Book review: ‘Even As We Breathe’ a breath of fresh air

These guests get little sympathy from Cowney, who reserves his compassion for his own people and Japanese U.S. citizens who Cowney learns are imprisoned in internment camps on Indian reservations out west. “For once in their lives, those Japanese Americans must have wished they were just Japanese in America, like the diplomats and nationals that I’d be serving at the inn. Being American had somehow made being Japanese harder.”

Cowney is haunted by secrets both he and others keep. The circumstances surrounding his father’s death while serving during World War I are unknown. Early on in his stay at Grove Park Inn, Cowney discovers what he suspects is human bone buried in the earth. Instead of alerting the authorities, he hides it, a choice that will catch up to him and lead to dire consequences. And then there is the secret Cowney keeps from Essie — that he wants them to be more than just friends.

The Great Smoky Mountains make for a lush backdrop. Cherokee is “mud-chinked log cabins burrowed into mountain hollers, surprising expanses of neat garden rows jutting across rare unwooded land at the end of the roughly carved dirt road.” At his favorite waterfall, Cowney seeks solace, ponders his relationship with Essie and gets a much-needed break from Uncle Bud’s verbal outbursts.

The mysteries at the heart of “Even As We Breathe” are captivating. How did his father really die and who knows the whole truth about it? Why does Uncle Bud despise a fellow soldier he knew from the war? Who is setting the fires in Cherokee that threaten to turn Lishie’s home into ashes? “Even As We Breathe” is a poignant story about loss and home, how a person who has never known their parents finds a way to reckon with their roots and their history, and how the truth, no matter how painful it may be, can pave the way to peace.

If there is anything lacking in the novel, it is the friendship between Cowney and Essie. Cowney is quiet, complex and deeply drawn. Essie, though opinionated, feels flatter. They bond over their shared Cherokee heritage and love of dominoes, but they lack a deeper, more meaningful connection. Despite this shortcoming, Clapsaddle has painted an evocative world about a little-known event in history with a memorable character in Cowney.

Some of the most groundbreaking novels set in Appalachia have been released in the last few years. These include Mesha Maren’s “Sugar Run,” Carter Sickles' “The Prettiest Star,” and Julia Franks' “Over the Plain Houses.” They have succeeded in bursting through the stereotypes of the region and its people to forge fresh and original stories.

Clapsaddle’s “Even As We Breathe” belongs in this astute group and evokes a similar theme. Despite the hardships that lie between its peaks, the mountain range holds within it freedom, autonomy and the chance at life full of possibilities. “Those who know nothing of this land might see these empty remnants as proof of extinction,” concludes Cowney. “But those who know the stories of this place simply wait for them to wake from hibernation, thrumming their return in unified song.”

FICTION

‘Even As We Breathe’

By Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

University Press of Kentucky

240 pages, $24.95