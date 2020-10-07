4 new Southern books for all reading

‘Sleep Donation.’ Miami native Karen Russell is one eclectic writer. For the New Yorker, she pens intriguing investigations into topics, such as how video games can help those who have suffered a stroke and how the coronavirus is changing our language. She’s written three collections of short stories, many of which straddle the line between hyper-reality and the realm of the otherworldly. Her sole novel, “Swamplandia!,” is a harrowing tale about the child of a family of alligator wrestlers who gets lost in the swamps of Florida. And her latest is a straight-up sci-fi novella. Originally published in 2014 as an e-Book, it’s just now been made available in print and is supplemented with illustrations by Ale + Ale. Set during a lethal insomnia epidemic, “Sleep Donation” centers on Trish Edgewater, a recruiter for Slumber Corps, whose job it is to get volunteers to donate slumber to sleep banks, which distribute much-needed sleep to insomnia sufferers. But when she’s confronted by a couple of donors, Trish begins to question the altruistic nature of her employer. (Penguin Random House, $16)

‘The South Never Plays Itself.’ The subtitle says it all: “A Film Buff’s Journey Through the South on Screen.” Author Ben Beard may not be a well-known quantity in the world of film criticism, but he’s clearly seen a lot of movies, and although he now lives in Chicago, he has a deep understanding of the South. He’s put together an exhaustive compendium of movies that depict the region, spanning from D.W. Griffith’s often reviled 1915 pro-slavery epic “Birth of a Nation” to the revered 2018 Academy Award-winning “Green Book.” And no genre gets left behind. The book is light on critical analysis, and there’s no underlying thesis to speak of, but there’s a lot of well-crafted descriptions of movies you might have forgotten, as well as some thought-provoking observations and personal asides. It’s easy to fault the text for the few movies it overlooks. (What, no “The Florida Project” or “Sunshine State” in the Florida chapter?) But all can be forgiven for Beard’s commentary on “Junebug,” a 2005 indie about a Southern Baptist family in North Carolina that is so authentic it could have been filmed at one of my family reunions. About it, Beard says, “If you only watch one movie that appears in this book, I would recommend this one.” I couldn’t agree more. (NewSouth Books, 28.95)