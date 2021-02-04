Arthur Blank Foundation gives Civil and Human Rights Center $17M grant

The Arthur Blank Family Foundation announced a $17 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Thursday, a sum that is likely to be transformative for the downtown Atlanta landmark.
In a statement, the foundation said $15 million will fund a new 20,000-square-foot, three-story wing to house the Martin Luther King Jr. papers, currently a centerpiece exhibition for the center. The remaining $2 million will fund new programming. The grant will be distributed over 5 years.
“The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support,” Arthur Blank, chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, said in a statement. “We believe in the power of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to educate, include and transform the whole of this community and this country so that together, we can create tangible, positive change.”
Slated for the new wing will be a lobby-level 2,700 square-foot-gallery, a separate 2,500 square-foot gallery that will deal with the difficult artifacts from lynchings including postcards and other ephemera, and a small cafe. The third floor will house the King papers.
“Arthur Blank invested in the idea of an Atlanta-based National Center for Civil and Human Rights more than a decade ago, before we had a building, and has been a champion ever since,” said Jill Savitt, CEO of the center, in a statement. “This generous gift allows us to expand our vision — to be a national organization working to help people tap their own power to change the world and to live with purpose. We hope Arthur Blank’s leadership investment invites others to join us in promoting fairness and dignity for all.”
In 2013, the Blank Foundation gave the center a $1.5 million grant for construction.
The center has changed leadership several times since it opened in 2014 and in some ways has struggled to define itself on the national stage. But with the arrival of Savitt in 2019, and the hiring last fall of former Atlanta History Center vice president and chief curator Calinda Lee as director of programming, the human rights center is moving aggressively to position itself as leader in the field. It has begun anti-bias training with police departments, including in Atlanta and Los Angeles, and is working on a Truth and Transformation project to help communities and organizations wade through the difficult issues of racial injustice and systemic inequities.