Arthur Blank Foundation gives Civil and Human Rights Center $17M grant

In a statement, the foundation said $15 million will fund a new 20,000-square-foot, three-story wing to house the Martin Luther King Jr. papers, currently a centerpiece exhibition for the center. The remaining $2 million will fund new programming. The grant will be distributed over 5 years.

“The most effective way to make progress together as a community is to shine a light on the issues that exist and to then do something about them so that everyone can feel a sense of understanding and support,” Arthur Blank, chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, said in a statement. “We believe in the power of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to educate, include and transform the whole of this community and this country so that together, we can create tangible, positive change.”