Apple: Keep iPhone 12 away from your pacemaker, defibrillators

Still, Apple says people should “consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.”

Apple has also provided additional safety information in the iPhone user guide.

The warning follows research published in the journal HeartRhythm earlier this month regarding how the iPhone can pose potential harm for people who use an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to manage arrhythmia.

The iPhone 12 can charge faster than previous models because it has a different kind of magnet technology that creates a stronger magnetic field, researchers said according to Self magazine.

“Medical device manufacturers and implanting physicians should remain vigilant in making patients aware of this significant interaction of the iPhone 12 and other smart wearables with their cardiac implantable electronic devices,” researchers said in the journal.