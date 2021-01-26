Apple: Keep iPhone 12 away from your pacemaker, defibrillators

We’ve already been socially and physically distancing from one another, but users of certain medical devices who are also iPhone 12 owners may want to apply that same practice to their devices.
A warning issued by Apple over the weekend has informed customers who own the smartphone that they should take precautions when using it if they have a pacemaker.
Apple explained that iPhones contain magnets, radios and components that emit electromagnetic fields, which might interfere with medical devices. MagSafe accessories, which include phone cases, chargers and wallets, also contain magnets.
“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” the technology company said.
The company noted that medical devices — including implanted pacemakers and defibrillators — could have sensors that respond to radios and magnets when within close proximity. People who have these devices are urged to keep their iPhone and MagSafe accessories at what’s considered a safe distance from their device, which is more than 6 inches apart or more than 12 inches apart if using a wireless charger to “avoid any potential interactions with these devices.”
Still, Apple says people should “consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.”
Apple has also provided additional safety information in the iPhone user guide.
The warning follows research published in the journal HeartRhythm earlier this month regarding how the iPhone can pose potential harm for people who use an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to manage arrhythmia.
The iPhone 12 can charge faster than previous models because it has a different kind of magnet technology that creates a stronger magnetic field, researchers said according to Self magazine.
“Medical device manufacturers and implanting physicians should remain vigilant in making patients aware of this significant interaction of the iPhone 12 and other smart wearables with their cardiac implantable electronic devices,” researchers said in the journal.