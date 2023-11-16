Angelina Jolie’s daughter pledges Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College

Zahara Marley Jolie — daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — is getting the most out of her college experience. The sophomore recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Atlanta’s Spelman College.

In a video circulating social media, Zahara and her AKA sisters appear dressed in black and sporting gloves. When her turn comes, Jolie turns to the camera and introduces herself.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”