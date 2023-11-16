Angelina Jolie’s daughter pledges Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College

Sophomore Zahara Marley Jolie joins the storied sorority
32 minutes ago

Zahara Marley Jolie — daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — is getting the most out of her college experience. The sophomore recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Atlanta’s Spelman College.

In a video circulating social media, Zahara and her AKA sisters appear dressed in black and sporting gloves. When her turn comes, Jolie turns to the camera and introduces herself.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Speaking at a Time 100 Talk, Angelina Jolie praised her daughter. “I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

Zahra started her undergraduate journey at Spelman in 2022. Her mother shared the good news about her daughter’s college adventure on Instagram, posting a photo of Zahra and her classmates.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
