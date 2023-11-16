P!nk to give away banned books during Florida concert

Songstress P!nk has teamed up with PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books to give away 2,000 banned books at her upcoming concerts in Florida.
P!nk has long been a supporter of education, and has also been outspoken about the importance of representation. During an Instagram Live over the weekend, the singer talked about her fight against the book ban and directed fans to pen.org/pink for more information on how to join the fight.
“As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read!” she said in an Instagram post.
At the Miami and Sunrise concerts November 14-15, the “So What” singer will give away four books: “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, and a book from “Girls Who Code,” founded by Reshma Saujani. — all titles listed on the PEN America’s Index of Banned Books.
“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” P!nk said in a press release.
The passage of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Stop WOKE Act have spurred debate about book bans, and has seen titles that discuss topics of race and sexual orientation removed from school libraries.
“We are thrilled to be working with P!nk on this important cause,” said Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America’s Freedom to Read Program. “Every child deserves access to literature that reflects their lives. Rampant censorship is depriving kids of the chance to see themselves in books and learn about the world and its history.”
