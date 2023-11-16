P!nk to give away banned books during Florida concert

Songstress P!nk has teamed up with PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books to give away 2,000 banned books at her upcoming concerts in Florida.

P!nk has long been a supporter of education, and has also been outspoken about the importance of representation. During an Instagram Live over the weekend, the singer talked about her fight against the book ban and directed fans to pen.org/pink for more information on how to join the fight.

“As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read!” she said in an Instagram post.