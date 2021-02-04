Analysis probes if labeling alcohol calories could address obesity

Researchers discovered moderate evidence of people being unaware of how many calories were in alcoholic beverages and they supported that information being provided on the label. No evidence was found that having a label affected consumption levels. However, the majority of studies were not conducted in real-life situations and were of low quality.

“The U.K. government is considering whether calorie labeling of alcoholic drinks can help address obesity,” said lead author Eric Robinson, Ph.D., of the University of Liverpool, in the U.K. “Although it’s unclear if calorie labels will have a meaningful impact on what people choose to drink, making sure drinks have to be clearly labeled is a step in the right direction and may also encourage the alcohol industry to cut calories in drinks.”