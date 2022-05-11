Analysis: Atlanta among top 20 cities for basketball fans

The researchers chose cities with at least one college basketball or NBA team. They then also ranked the cities based on population size, using the following groupings:

Large cities: More than 300,000 people

More than 300,000 people Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 people

100,000 to 300,000 people Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 people

When the scores were tallied, Los Angeles — home of the Lakers — claimed the top spot with a score of 63.57.

Georgia has four cities in WalletHub’s analysis, but only one in the top 20. With an overall score of 38.25, Atlanta finished at No. 14.

Much, much farther down on this list were Athens, Kennesaw and Macon.

Macon finished at No. 220, with an overall score of 13.62. Athens wasn’t too far behind, ranking No. 258, with an overall score of 12.28. Claiming the last spot for Georgia was Kennessaw at No. 278 and a score of just 10.42.

Now the Hawks are traveling 15,000 miles to make some new fans. The Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks in two October exhibition games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.