Americans’ anxiety peaked early in pandemic, according to analysis

The largest increase in acute anxiety queries occurred March 28, 2020, with 52% more queries than expected during normal times. On that date, the U.S. passed 2,000 deaths from COVID-19.

We just passed 2,000 deaths in the US from Covid-19.



It took us a month to go from 1 death to 1,000 deaths.



It took us 48 hours to go from 1,000 deaths to 2,000 deaths.



THAT is exponential growth. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 28, 2020

Two other spikes occurred March 16, when social distancing guidelines were first put in place, and March 29, when those guidelines were extended.

Increases were also seen April 3, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommended wearing face masks, and April 11, when the U.S. passed Italy for most deaths from COVID-19.

The group found queries began to return to normal levels on April 15 and have remained at expected levels, “perhaps because Americans have become more resilient to the societal fallout from COVID-19 or because they had already received whatever benefit they could from searching the internet,” they wrote.