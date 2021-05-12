Alpharetta 4th-grader needs your help to win Google Doodle contest

Explore 2019 Google doodle wins local student college scholarship

Contestants are divided into five age groups, and you can vote for one doodle in each group. The winner of each age group will then go to compete for the grand prize.

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for a day, and will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization, Google hardware and fun Googley swag.

The four national finalists who do not become the national winner will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery and will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and fun Googley swag.

Now, Navya needs the public’s votes to win one of those scholarships. You can check out all the doodles on the main voting page and then click the Grades 4-5 label to see Navya’s doodle. Voting is open until 11:59 PDT May 14, which is 2:59 a.m. May 15 here.