Alpharetta 4th-grader needs your help to win Google Doodle contest

Navya Kumar is Georgia’s representative in the Doodle for Google competition, and she needs your help to win the national contest.
Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. Students are invited to create their own doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win a scholarships and tech packages for their schools.
Google announced this year’s 54 state and territory winners Tuesday, and the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology fourth-grader is the winner for Georgia. This is the 13th year Google has held the contest.
This year’s theme was “I am strong because … .”
“I am strong because I am an animal and nature lover,” Navya wrote on her entry. “Caring for the environment gives me the strength of purpose. Problems like pollution, global warming, deforestation, & loss of animal habitats are some of the threats our planet faces. Together we can save our earth. Together we are strong!”
Contestants are divided into five age groups, and you can vote for one doodle in each group. The winner of each age group will then go to compete for the grand prize.
The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for a day, and will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization, Google hardware and fun Googley swag.
The four national finalists who do not become the national winner will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery and will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and fun Googley swag.
Now, Navya needs the public’s votes to win one of those scholarships. You can check out all the doodles on the main voting page and then click the Grades 4-5 label to see Navya’s doodle. Voting is open until 11:59 PDT May 14, which is 2:59 a.m. May 15 here.