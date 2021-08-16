Alliance Theatre to require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Theaters across the country suffered huge financial losses last year as they were forced to close to in-person, indoor shows. Many pivoted to virtual or even outdoor performances, as did the Alliance, to bring in some revenue and to remain relevant to audiences. The brief window of hope offered earlier this year as vaccines rolled out caused theaters to announce in-person, indoor schedules for the fall. Then came the highly contagious, rapidly spreading delta variant.

Caption Composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz, writer of songs for such Broadway hits as "Wicked," "Godspell" and "Pippin," center, looks over the playbill at the Alliance Theater's temporary 'Under the Tent' theater on Friday, April 23, 2021 before the premiere of a new production of his 1978 show "Working." The Alliance Theatre is holding the show's debut in the temporary space 'Under the Tent' now set up in the Woodruff Arts Center plaza, for pandemic safety. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

From theaters to restaurants, the number of venues requiring patrons and customers to prove they’ve been vaccinated is slowly increasing as business owners try to figure out how to remain open while not contributing to the spread of the virus. The move by the state’s flagship theater is sure to prove controversial, as masking has never been required by state mandate in Georgia, only strongly encouraged. The City of Atlanta, however, recently reissued an indoor mask mandate for public buildings. This as the nation is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases, driven largely by the unvaccinated. Georgia has hovered around a 39 percent vaccination rate despite the recent surge.

At this point the new policy at the Alliance only applies to two shows, the upcoming musical, “Darlin’ Cory” which runs Sept. 8 through Oct. 3, and “The New Black Theatre Fest’s Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments,” which runs Oct. 8 through Oct. 31. The theater said it will decide whether to extend the policy to other shows in the coming months.

For now, the unvaccinated will have to show results from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of a performance or 6 hours for an antigen test.