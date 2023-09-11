BreakingNews
BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park

Fresh-air fun: Things to do with grandkids this week

A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

A short way outside Atlanta, the charms of the countryside beckon. The fairs, harvests, and cool breezes in September are especially appealing to nostalgic grandparents and their active grandkids.

Here are activities that will draw you beyond the city limits and onto memory lane:

ExploreKeep the grandkids entertained: 6 activities to stay busy in September

Hillcrest Orchards Apple Pickin’ Jubilee

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. $12 weekdays “walking age and up,” $18 Saturday-Sunday. Hillcrest Orchards 9696 Hwy. 52 E., Ellijay.

Get a jump on apple season and give the grandkids something to brag about at school.

This orchard festival is a great selection for a family that doesn’t tire easily. One-price admission grants wagon rides, an apple tree maze, wagon rides and a place to pet animals.

That’s just the start. You’ll also have the chance to try a vortex tunnel and little kid trike rides. And, if you time it properly, you can watch daily fun like cow milking and pig races.

If you’re nostalgic for fall foods of your youth, you can purchase boiled peanuts, apple cider donuts, hand-dipped ice cream, and fresh lemonade at the cafe or grill onsite. You can also make a meal of it with hot dogs, burgers, tacos, and the like.

The adventure does involve a bit of a trek, 1.5 hours by car from downtown Atlanta, so plan to make a day of it.

ExploreSandy Springs woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair

Exhibit hall 5-10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Carnival hours 5-11 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-mightnight Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday. $10: ages 12-65; $5: 65+, ages 6-11. Free with ID for military, police and ages 5 and under. Unlimited rides plus admission $25-35. 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville.

From the rides to the pageants, livestock, horticulture, craft competition exhibits, and, of course, the fair foods, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in your extended family group at the Gwinnett County Fair.

A King BMX Stunt Show, a dairy goat show (alas, no baby goats in pajamas), and pirate-themed entertainment that includes chainsaw racing and log rolling are some extras offered on different days.

Check out the events calendar here, and buy discounted gate tickets here.

ExplorePATH Foundation officially opens Eastside Trolley Trail

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Buford Corn Maze

6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Sept. 9-10, corn maze and farm activities $16.85, ages 2 and under free, 4470 Bennett Rd., Buford.

Come for the corn maze, and stay for a bevy of extra activities, including animals on view, a pumpkin patch, unlimited hay rides, and a dedicated Kids CORNer (get it?) for the younger set.

Even if the weather is hot, the setup will make you feel like it’s already fall.

You can have great talks with the kids about how this is different from the farm-themed amusements of your youth. The hay rides will be similar, but there are many new and different activities at Buford Corn Maze.

Plus, there are events including a free beekeeping 101 class and mini moo weekend. Sept. 15-17 is also Alpaca Weekend so expect to see them around, including the new baby, Cria.

If your grandkids will be bugging you to return repeatedly, you may want to consider season passes starting at $49.60.

Back to Your Roots Farm Fair

Noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17. $15 general admission; $11 for ages 13-18 and 65+; $9 for ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9153 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

Down-home fun in an exhilarating riverside setting, this Chattahoochee Nature Center fest celebrates harvest season with games, crafts, and a chance to meet farm animals.

You can also take a wildlife walk or stroll the River Boardwalk Trail and native gardens while you’re there.

Don’t miss the Naturally Artistic exhibit while you’re there — it’s brand new. This event is designed with a meal in mind, so be sure to pack a scrumptious lunch and bring a blanket to sit on.

Buy tickets here.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park
25m ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Updated COVID vaccine approved by FDA. We break down the basics
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
3h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Aging in Atlanta: Sept. 10, 2023, special edition
6h ago
Make some art: Things to do with grandkids this week
Planning your next getaway? What about a hike in Boulder, Colorado
Featured

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
16h ago
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top