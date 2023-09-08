PATH Foundation officially opens Eastside Trolley Trail

The PATH Foundation, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, has officially opened the Eastside Trolley Trail. The trail includes 1 new mile of trail that connects the previously separate segments at Coan Park and Gilliam Park.

This new phase connects the two parks and extends west toward the Eastside BeltLine.

The first phase of the Eastside Trolley Trail was constructed back in 1994 and followed the original trolley corridor that connected the City of Decatur to downtown Atlanta.

Phase 1 of Eastside Trolley Trail was to provide an alternative mode of transportation for the residents and those wanting to attend the Centennial Olympic venues which were at both Stone Mountain Park and Downtown. Today, the newest trail section is another small piece of the PATH master plan to connect all communities in the City of Atlanta.

The PATH Foundation and the City of Atlanta partnered on the project with Perez Planning + Design and Excellere Construction providing the design, engineering, and construction.

The building of the Eastside Trolley Trail began in July 2022 and was completed in March 2023. PATH Project Manager Pete Pellegrini shared, “the residents and community fully embraced extending this trail through their neighborhood, which made it a great project to bring to completion.”

The now 2.2-mile-long trail will eventually intersect with the Eastside BeltLine, establishing a connection to nearly 32 miles of trail throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. The total cost to complete this trail segment was $2,000,000, which was greatly supported by TSPLOST funds.

“This trail will become a connection point to the Eastside Beltline as PATH and the City of Atlanta work together to link as many residents to the trail as possible. Connected communities can lead to improved mobility and improved access to opportunity. Thank you to our partners at the PATH Foundation, and the teams at ATLDOT and Parks and Rec who have worked to make today possible,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.