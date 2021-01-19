ajc logo
X

The best Georgia city to live on $50,000 a year

Caption
About an hour and half from Atlanta is Columbus, with plenty to do for a weekend or day trip. Chattahoochee River Whitewater Park is the longest urban whitewater rafting course in the world. You'll get great views of the river and be able to see historic monuments and markers along the RiverWalk. Coca-Cola Space Science Center has a large collection of space shuttle artifacts as well as Apollo memorabilia. National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center houses more than 70,000 artifacts. The Columbus Museum's m

Aging in Atlanta
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 57 minutes ago

Is a $50,000 annual salary enough to live comfortably? It depends on where you live.

The median household income in the United States was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and GoBankingRates says $50K should be enough to cover the basics. However, if you live in San Francisco, that salary likely wouldn’t be enough to make ends meet.

ExploreAging in Atlanta: A series dedicated to serving the 55+ community in the metro Atlanta area

Using data from the Census Bureau, GoBankingRates identified the city in each state where people can make $45,000-$55,000 a year and had the most money left over after covering their living expenses.

“Every state in the U.S. has options on where you can live on less than $50,000,” GoBankingRates wrote. That’s good news for residents of Hawaii, which last year had no such enclave.

In addition to determining the best city in each state, the analysis ranked the cities nationally. Georgia’s top city came in at No. 12 nationwide.

In Columbus, GoBankingRates found, the median income is $46,408. When you subtract the total annual necessities of $20,439, that leaves $29,561 for investing and other expenditures.

Columbus is a little more than two hours south of Atlanta along Interstate 85. It is home to Fort Benning and the longest urban whitewater course in the world. You can visit the National Infantry Museum and the National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus.

ExploreBest dog breeds for older people

Just south of the city is the state’s “Little Grand Canyon,” which is formally named Providence Canyon.

It was formed by poor farming practices during the 1800s when farmers took no steps to avoid soil erosion. Ditches several feet deep were formed, and as a result, runoff and the rate of erosion increased. Over the years, the flow of water and sand has helped create amazing pinnacles that are almost vertical.

If you’re looking for a great place to live on $50K a year that isn’t in Georgia, consider Austin, Minnesota. Austin has a median income of $46,970, with $27,189.43 needed for necessities. The $22,810.57 left over made it the top-ranked city on GoBankingRates’ list.

You can check out all the cities at GoBankingRates’ website.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

ExploreThis is Georgia’s best daytrip, according to Reader’s Digest

In Other News
1
New fracture setting method offers more comfortable recovery
2
Fountain of youth doesn’t exist — study says aging is inevitable
3
Look out for these early onset Alzheimer’s disease signs
4
5 cellphone plans older adults can consider
5
Bad news: Stress can turn hair gray. Good news: it’s reversible
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top