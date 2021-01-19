The best Georgia city to live on $50,000 a year

In Columbus, GoBankingRates found, the median income is $46,408. When you subtract the total annual necessities of $20,439, that leaves $29,561 for investing and other expenditures.

Columbus is a little more than two hours south of Atlanta along Interstate 85. It is home to Fort Benning and the longest urban whitewater course in the world. You can visit the National Infantry Museum and the National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus.

Explore Best dog breeds for older people

Just south of the city is the state’s “Little Grand Canyon,” which is formally named Providence Canyon.

It was formed by poor farming practices during the 1800s when farmers took no steps to avoid soil erosion. Ditches several feet deep were formed, and as a result, runoff and the rate of erosion increased. Over the years, the flow of water and sand has helped create amazing pinnacles that are almost vertical.

If you’re looking for a great place to live on $50K a year that isn’t in Georgia, consider Austin, Minnesota. Austin has a median income of $46,970, with $27,189.43 needed for necessities. The $22,810.57 left over made it the top-ranked city on GoBankingRates’ list.

You can check out all the cities at GoBankingRates’ website.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.