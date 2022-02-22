4 fresh soup recipes for spring

This nettle soup recipe from Food52 makes great use of this spring green, and is also full of other fresh flavors including dill, sorrel and garlic.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 pound peeled potatoes, cubed small

4 cups chicken broth

2-3 cups packed nettle leaves

1 cup chopped sorrel leaves

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill, or 1 teaspoon dried

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Directions

Wearing gloves, chop nettles roughly. You do not need to remove tiny stems. Heat will get rid of the sting. Sauté onions and garlic until softened and lightly golden. Add potatoes and sauté until they just start to brown. Deglaze the pan with chicken broth, coverm and simmer 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are falling apart. Add chopped nettles and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Add sorrel and seasonings and stir just until sorrel is wilted and flavors blend. Puree with an immersion blender until a smooth puree is formed.

Caption Onions are another tasty spring and summer vegetable. Credit: Shameel mukkath from Pexels Credit: Shameel mukkath from Pexels Caption Onions are another tasty spring and summer vegetable. Credit: Shameel mukkath from Pexels Credit: Shameel mukkath from Pexels

Creamy spring onion soup

Onions are another tasty spring and summer vegetable. They’re versatile, flavorful and loaded with nutrients that help keep your body healthy, according to BBC Good Food. Onions contain high levels of antioxidant compounds, have been shown to be antibacterial and may also support gut health.

This creamy spring onion soup from Food & Wine marries onions with the delicious complimentary flavors of shallots, leeks and fennel. Consider whipping it up the next time you’re looking to make good use of this seasonal kitchen staple.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 bunches scallions — white and tender green parts cut into 1-inch lengths, green tops thinly sliced

4 leeks, white and tender green parts only, thinly sliced

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

2 cups dry white wine

3 cups water

2 cups heavy cream

¾ cup buttermilk

2 ounces fresh goat cheese (¼ cup), softened

Directions

In a large pot, heat the oil. Add the white and tender green parts of the scallions, along with the leeks, fennel and onion; season with salt and white pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring until the vegetables begin to soften, about 15 minutes. Add the wine and boil over high heat until reduced to a few tablespoons, about 12 minutes. Add the water and cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are very tender and pale green, about 15 minutes. Add the scallion green tops and cook just until softened, about 2 minutes. Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender and return it to the pot. Season with salt and white pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the goat cheese. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls, drizzle with the creamed goat cheese and serve.

Caption Leeks feature heavily in spring soup recipes because they’re deliciously in-season this time of year. Credit: ViktorHanacek.cz Credit: ViktorHanacek.cz Caption Leeks feature heavily in spring soup recipes because they’re deliciously in-season this time of year. Credit: ViktorHanacek.cz Credit: ViktorHanacek.cz

Spring lettuce and leek soup

Leeks feature heavily in spring soup recipes because they’re deliciously in-season this time of year. And their bright, herbaceous flavor makes them an excellent stand-in for onions, especially for those looking for a slightly milder taste.

The Guardian reported leeks are also full of flavonoids that may help fend off inflammatory illnesses, protect against certain types of cancer and, thanks to their high vitamin K content, may also help lower the risk of osteoporosis.

Add them to this hearty spring lettuce and leek soup recipe from Southern Living, full of healthy greens, white beans and fresh parsley and dill.

Ingredients

1 large head romaine lettuce

1 large head escarole lettuce

1 head butter lettuce

3 tablespoons salted butter

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced (about 3 cups)

2 garlic cloves, chopped

¼ cup dry white wine

5 cups chicken stock

1 (15-oz.) can white beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cup sour cream

½ cup firmly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Sour cream

Dill sprigs

Directions

Rinse romaine, escarole and butter lettuce well; shake and pat dry. Roughly chop leaves and stems; discard cores. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add leeks and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add wine and cook for 1 minute. Stir in lettuces, stock and beans. Cover and increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until lettuce leaves are wilted and stems are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream, parsley, and dill Using an immersion blender, process hot soup until smooth. Stir in salt and pepper. Garnish servings with sour cream and dill sprigs, if desired.

Caption This simple soup is easy to pull together, full of nutrient-dense ingredients and perfect for lunch on a sunny spring day. Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade from Pexels Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade from Pexels Caption This simple soup is easy to pull together, full of nutrient-dense ingredients and perfect for lunch on a sunny spring day. Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade from Pexels Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade from Pexels

Fresh pea soup

This Fresh pea soup from Food Network’s Ina Garten — also known as the Barefoot Contessa — offers up the taste of a spring garden in one bright bowl. Loaded with leeks, onions, freshly-shelled peas, mint leaves and chives, this simple soup is easy to pull together, full of nutrient-dense ingredients and perfect for lunch on a sunny spring day.

Throw in the crème fraiche and some garlic croutons and you’ve got a hardy meal that makes great use of the flavors this season has to offer.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups chopped leeks, white and light green parts (2 leeks)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

5 cups freshly shelled peas or 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen peas

⅔ cup chopped fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup crème fraiche

½ cup freshly chopped chives

Garlic croutons, for serving

Directions

Heat butter in a large saucepan, add the leeks and onion and cook over medium-low heat for 5-10 minutes until the onion is tender. Add the chicken stock, turn heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the peas and cook for 3-5 minutes, until the peas are tender. (Frozen peas will take only 3 minutes.) Remove from heat and add the mint, salt and pepper. Puree the soup in batches: Place 1 cup of soup in a blender, place the lid on top, and puree at low speed. With the blender still running, open the vent hole in the lid and slowly add more soup until the blender is three-quarters full. Pour the soup into a large bowl and repeat until all the soup is pureed. Whisk in the crème fraiche and chives and taste for seasoning. Serve hot with garlic croutons.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.