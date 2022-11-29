5 local senior home repair services for aging in place

To qualify for the program, you must be a Fulton County resident, be 55 years or older, be a homeowner, and have proof of homeowner’s insurance. Visit fultoncountyga.gov or call the county’s senior information and referral service at (404) 613-6000 for more information.

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity’s Repair with Kindness program

The Repair with Kindness program offers repairs such as accessibility improvements, storm windows and door installations, carpentry, roof repairs, and mechanical system repairs for qualified homeowners. Adults 55 years and older may be able to receive additional services.

To qualify, homeowners must have lived or owned their house for at least a year, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, meet the monthly income guidelines, be present during the repairs, maintain the current mortgage, have homeowner’s insurance, and have property tax payments. Additionally, veterans or active-duty personnel can live in any neighborhood within the limits of South Fulton County or the city of Atlanta to be eligible for the program. Find out more at atlantahabitat.org/programs/repair-opportunities.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta’s Home Repair Services Program

Meals on Wheels Atlanta offers a home repair service that gives complete rehabilitation of the interior and exterior of houses for older adults and veterans. In 2020, Meals on Wheels Atlanta completed 350 home repairs. They’ve replaced HVAC systems, home appliances, roofs, bathrooms, and more. Get prequalified by visiting the application portal at mowatl.org/homerepairs.

Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has two home repair service programs, including one for adults over 55 and U.S. active military and veterans. To qualify for the Home Rehabilitation and Repair Program, residents must own a home in Cobb, Douglas or Paulding Counties. Other qualifications include being willing to complete community service and have a household within specific limits. You may have to pay a portion of the cost and participate in community service programs. See details about income and other qualifications at habitatnwma.org/homerepairs.

