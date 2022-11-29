5 local senior home repair services for aging in place

Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
Below, are five programs you could take a look into.
DeKalb County’s Special Purpose Home Repair
This service, which has an annual open enrolment period, is designed for DeKalb County residents over 62 whose household income is under 60% of the area’s median income. They offer repairs in heating and cooling systems, plumbing, electrical, and roofing and cover up to $5,000 in repairs. Those who want to take part in the Special Purpose Home Repair program must fill out an application form.
For more information on how to apply, email sphr@dekalbcountyga.gov or call (404) 313-4380. To see all of the eligibility requirements visit dekalbcountyga.gov.
Fulton County’s Department of Senior Services Minor Home Repair Program
Fulton County offers two programs for home repairs, one of which is aimed at older adults. While there is a waiting list, the Department of Senior Services Minor Home Repair Program has no cost. It covers structural issues, plumbing, and weatherization, and can make accessibility modifications in your home.
To qualify for the program, you must be a Fulton County resident, be 55 years or older, be a homeowner, and have proof of homeowner’s insurance. Visit fultoncountyga.gov or call the county’s senior information and referral service at (404) 613-6000 for more information.
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity’s Repair with Kindness program
The Repair with Kindness program offers repairs such as accessibility improvements, storm windows and door installations, carpentry, roof repairs, and mechanical system repairs for qualified homeowners. Adults 55 years and older may be able to receive additional services.
To qualify, homeowners must have lived or owned their house for at least a year, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, meet the monthly income guidelines, be present during the repairs, maintain the current mortgage, have homeowner’s insurance, and have property tax payments. Additionally, veterans or active-duty personnel can live in any neighborhood within the limits of South Fulton County or the city of Atlanta to be eligible for the program. Find out more at atlantahabitat.org/programs/repair-opportunities.
Meals on Wheels Atlanta’s Home Repair Services Program
Meals on Wheels Atlanta offers a home repair service that gives complete rehabilitation of the interior and exterior of houses for older adults and veterans. In 2020, Meals on Wheels Atlanta completed 350 home repairs. They’ve replaced HVAC systems, home appliances, roofs, bathrooms, and more. Get prequalified by visiting the application portal at mowatl.org/homerepairs.
Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has two home repair service programs, including one for adults over 55 and U.S. active military and veterans. To qualify for the Home Rehabilitation and Repair Program, residents must own a home in Cobb, Douglas or Paulding Counties. Other qualifications include being willing to complete community service and have a household within specific limits. You may have to pay a portion of the cost and participate in community service programs. See details about income and other qualifications at habitatnwma.org/homerepairs.
