ajc logo
X

Forbes Advisor’s 2022 list of best car insurance for older adults

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Car insurance can rack up expenses but choosing the right insurance company and making the most out of discounts can save you plenty.

Forbes Advisor named Geico as the best insurance company for senior drivers. They have the lowest auto insurance rates for drivers aged 65-85, they offer accident forgiveness, a usage-based insurance program to reward good driving habits and Geico has a low level of complaints for their car insurance.

However, Geico doesn’t offer gap insurance which covers the difference between the current value of your car and how much you owe on it if it gets totaled. If you’re looking to bundle home and auto insurance, Geico may not be the best choice either. The discount for bundling both is 8%, which is lower than other insurance providers, according to Forbes Advisor. Additionally, Geico doesn’t include features such as vanishing deductibles, rideshare insurance, or new car replacements in their coverage.

Insurance comparison site, The Zebra also looked at different car insurance providers for seniors and ranked them by customer satisfaction. They found that the best car insurance for seniors were USAA, Erie and American Family. According to The Zebra, Progressive is the cheapest insurance company for Georgia residents.

According to Moneygeek, these insurance providers offer various discounts as well: 21st Century, Allstate, American Family, District General, Farmers, Kemper, Mercury, National General, NJM Insurance Co., Shelter and The Hartford.

There are other ways you can get further discounts on your car insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you are a retired military veteran, check your policy to see if you qualify. AARP has a defensive driver course that can make you eligible for a multi-year discount on your insurance. According to QuoteWizard, some auto-insurance providers offer a low-mileage discount. This is perfect for seniors who don’t drive often, but still need a car.

Before making your decision on car insurance, compare the different offerings, price and discounts each provider has. Consider your personal driving habits as well and based on that, make your best-informed decision on what will work for you.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Army

Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons want a common vision without any lobbying from ‘Capitol Hill’
2h ago

Father, teen daughter die in Thanksgiving day crash in Cherokee County
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

People without homes built a fragile community. Then came the fire
5h ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

OPINION: Meet Steve Penley, the da Vinci of the GOP
5h ago
The Latest

Should you get genetic testing for Alzheimer’s disease?
Benefits of chair yoga: 3 poses you can do
Read into the past by looking into some of Atlanta’s bookstores
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top