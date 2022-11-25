Forbes Advisor’s 2022 list of best car insurance for older adults

Forbes Advisor named Geico as the best insurance company for senior drivers. They have the lowest auto insurance rates for drivers aged 65-85, they offer accident forgiveness, a usage-based insurance program to reward good driving habits and Geico has a low level of complaints for their car insurance.

However, Geico doesn’t offer gap insurance which covers the difference between the current value of your car and how much you owe on it if it gets totaled. If you’re looking to bundle home and auto insurance, Geico may not be the best choice either. The discount for bundling both is 8%, which is lower than other insurance providers, according to Forbes Advisor. Additionally, Geico doesn’t include features such as vanishing deductibles, rideshare insurance, or new car replacements in their coverage.