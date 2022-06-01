The FDA urges people to avoid this TikTok trend with avocados

What avocado lover doesn’t want to have freshly ripened avocados with no brown or spoiling? Well, the FDA shared in a statement with Good Morning America that storing avocados in water and in the fridge causes major concerns over residual human pathogens like listeria and salmonella.

When submerged in water, bacteria and funguses multiply rapidly. And once listeria reaches the pulp of the avocados, the avocado internally is contaminated and the pathogen cannot be removed by washing the skin of the avocado.