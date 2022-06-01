BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
The FDA urges people to avoid this TikTok trend with avocados

The FDA Warns Against Storing Avocados in Water.TikTok snuck into our hearts and has over 1 billion active members. .While we love a good trend.. submerging avocados in water is dangerous. .The healthy fat that can make any food amazing is supposed to ripen on the counter and here's way..The FDA shares when submerging an avocado in water and in the fridge, bacteria and funguses multiply.Washing the avocado off after water storage does no good as the bacteria has most likely breached the skin.While the infamous TikTok trend continues to go viral, save yourself a trip to the ER and keep the avocados on the counter

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

TikTok has amassed over 1 billion active monthly users worldwide. The fun-loving social media platform is often at the forefront of trends — whether it’s the latest dance craze or useful life hacks.

But some trends are better left alone. Recently, users have been testing the longevity of avocados by storing them in water and keeping them in the refrigerator.

@sidneyraz

testing how to keep an avocado fresh over two days #avocado #inmy30s

♬ original sound - sidneyraz

What avocado lover doesn’t want to have freshly ripened avocados with no brown or spoiling? Well, the FDA shared in a statement with Good Morning America that storing avocados in water and in the fridge causes major concerns over residual human pathogens like listeria and salmonella.

ExploreBreaking down diet culture and the reality of weight loss

When submerged in water, bacteria and funguses multiply rapidly. And once listeria reaches the pulp of the avocados, the avocado internally is contaminated and the pathogen cannot be removed by washing the skin of the avocado.

We all love a good hack to save money and get the most out of our purchases. But when it comes to avocados, some things are better left as they were — on the counter.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

