Meals and more: Veterans Day deals for those who served

IHOP

Veterans and active military personnel are honored with a free pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Veterans Day, along with a 20% discount for other foods.

Learn more at freeveteransday.com/ihop-veterans-day-discount.

Texas Road House

Active, retired and former U.S. military members can pick up a free dinner voucher from 11 a.m.-2 p.m on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, and then redeem it for a meal with a drink starting that day when dinner hours commence. The voucher must be redeemed by May 30, 2023. Call ahead to verify your location’s details.

texasroadhouse.com

Activities and retail

Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium offers free admission to current and former U.S. military personnel and their families on select days, several of which are in November and include Veterans Day.

Learn more at georgiaaquarium.org/military-mondays.

Georgia State Parks

All year, active duty or retired U.S. service members can obtain a 25% discount on daily or annual park passes. Veterans who are disabled are also entitled to expand 25% discounts on accommodations, historic site admission, and recreation fees including boat rental. Learn more about obtaining a Certificate of Eligibility veterans.georgia.gov/locations/veterans-field-service-office-near-you.

Target

The chain continues its tradition of honoring military service with a 10% military appreciation discount in early November. The discount applies to active duty U.S. service members, veterans, and their families and can be used in-store or online. Contact your local store for details.

target.com

True REST Float Spa in McDonough

For Georgians south of the perimeter, this McDonough spa donates free floating sessions for active duty military members or U.S. veterans on the 11th of each month — including Veterans Day. Book an appointment ahead of time and bring your military ID or DD Form 214 with you.

truerest.com/locations/mcdonough

World of Coca-Cola

Active duty, reserve and retired U.S. Armed Forces members can receive a free admission ticket that covers the exhibits, films and experiences. Be sure to present your military ID when you enter.

worldofcoca-cola.com/special-offers

