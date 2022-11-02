Meals and more: Veterans Day deals for those who served

Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, Nov. 11 in 2022, honors the service of all those who have answered the call of duty. And while we should all be sure to thank those who served, some local businesses are going a step further with free meals and special discounts honoring local veterans.
Here are eight of the best Veterans Day deals for 2022.
Meals
Traditionally, former and active duty military members are able to receive a free meal on Nov. 11, either by wearing a uniform to the store or by presenting a military ID.
Veterans and active military personnel are honored with a free pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Veterans Day, along with a 20% discount for other foods.
Learn more at freeveteransday.com/ihop-veterans-day-discount.
Active, retired and former U.S. military members can pick up a free dinner voucher from 11 a.m.-2 p.m on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, and then redeem it for a meal with a drink starting that day when dinner hours commence. The voucher must be redeemed by May 30, 2023. Call ahead to verify your location’s details.
Activities and retail
Georgia Aquarium offers free admission to current and former U.S. military personnel and their families on select days, several of which are in November and include Veterans Day.
Learn more at georgiaaquarium.org/military-mondays.
All year, active duty or retired U.S. service members can obtain a 25% discount on daily or annual park passes. Veterans who are disabled are also entitled to expand 25% discounts on accommodations, historic site admission, and recreation fees including boat rental. Learn more about obtaining a Certificate of Eligibility veterans.georgia.gov/locations/veterans-field-service-office-near-you.
The chain continues its tradition of honoring military service with a 10% military appreciation discount in early November. The discount applies to active duty U.S. service members, veterans, and their families and can be used in-store or online. Contact your local store for details.
True REST Float Spa in McDonough
For Georgians south of the perimeter, this McDonough spa donates free floating sessions for active duty military members or U.S. veterans on the 11th of each month — including Veterans Day. Book an appointment ahead of time and bring your military ID or DD Form 214 with you.
truerest.com/locations/mcdonough
Active duty, reserve and retired U.S. Armed Forces members can receive a free admission ticket that covers the exhibits, films and experiences. Be sure to present your military ID when you enter.
worldofcoca-cola.com/special-offers
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author