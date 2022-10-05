Study shows how getting your steps in can reduce risk of dementia by 50%

While the research had a large sample size, there are still limitations to the study.

“The population sampled was majority white, and therefore may not be generalizable to other race/ethnic groups,” Dr. Claire Sexton, Alzheimer’s Association senior director of scientific programs and outreach, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “This study also does not demonstrate definitive causation between step count and dementia risk; therefore, more research is needed.”

A previous study has shown that moderate exercise may reduce the risk of dementia by a third. However, this research proves that walking may be the best way to reduce your risk. Walking at least 10,000 steps a day has other benefits, too, such as reducing other conditions such as heart disease and high blood pressure, according to Healthline.

“This study represents an important contribution to step count–based recommendations for dementia prevention,” the study’s authors concluded. “Step count–based recommendations have the advantage of being easy to communicate, interpret and measure, and may be particularly relevant for people who accumulate their physical activity in an unstructured manner”

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.