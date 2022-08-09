Study shows what predisposes individuals to Alzheimer’s disease

“By better understanding the molecular and genetic mechanisms involved in microglia function, we’re in a much better position to unravel the regulatory landscape that controls that function and contributes to AD. That knowledge could, in turn, pave the way for novel therapeutic interventions for a disease that currently has no effective treatments.”

Another study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that microglia is related to another gene called APOE4. This study showed microglia that express APOE4 cause a buildup of lipids. That disrupts neurons’ ability to communicate with one another and they can cause further brain inflammation. The study found that Triacsin C can interfere with the formation of lipid droplets and restore communication between neurons. Although Triacsin C can be toxic to other cells, this research allows for further investigation on how lipid buildup can be treated.

Explore Enjoy better sleep with these pillows rated tops by Consumer Reports

“APOE4 is a major genetic risk factor, and many people carry it, so the hope is that by studying APOE4, that will also provide a bigger picture of the fundamental pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease and what fundamental cell processes have to go wrong to result in Alzheimer’s disease,” Li-Huei Tsai, senior author of the study and director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory, said in a press release.

The proliferation of microglia is not found only in Alzheimer’s. Microglia causes inflammation in many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.